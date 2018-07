A robbery attempt in Kennett has led to one person being injured last Friday.

Two individuals approached the victim to ask for help with their car.

Someone drew a knife to rob him, but he said that they didn’t have any money.

The victim was cut on his hand during the attack.

The Police Department say they responded to Chance Street prior to 1 in the morning July 6th. But they haven’t identified any suspects yet.

Their investigation continues.