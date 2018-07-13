Malden man faces multiple charges following police chase

A Malden man is in the Dunklin County Justice Center on multiple charges after a police chase.

24-year-old Neal Bailey was arrested after a traffic stop in Kennett, after which he was arrested for resisting arrest, two counts of assaulting an officer (2nd degree), and reckless driving.

Bailey didn’t stop for police which led to a car chase. They’ve said he tried to hit a police car in a parking lot during the pursuit.

He eventually drove through a field, ended up on a County road and then fled on foot.

Bailey was also jailed on an active municipal warrant out of Malden.

They found him in a ditch and arrested him.