MO agency faces shortage of inspectors investigating dicamba complaints

Governor Parson says he’s aware of the shortage of Department of Agriculture inspectors to deal with damage complaints from the herbicide known as dicamba. Before a dinner with state Ag leaders on Wednesday at the Governor’s Mansion in Jefferson City, Parson says he does not think the agency has been funded to the level he would like it to be funded.

The department has seven inspectors working on pesticide complaints. It has received about 173 pesticide complaints so far this year – most are from southeast Missouri.