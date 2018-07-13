Phone scam threatening arrest going around in Dunklin County

There’s a scam going around Dunklin County.

The Sheriff’s Office has said someone is calling people there trying to get them to send them money, while threatening them they’ll be arrested if they don’t.

They’re told to bring a certain amount of money Dollar General Store and buy two cards that they’re then told to mail.

The Sheriff wants all residents to know that if you get a call saying there’s a warrant for your arrest, and the caller requests money, it’s a scam.

The Sheriff’s office won’t ever request money from you.

The number given to contact the Dunklin County Sheriffs’ office has been given as 573 271 5263. When that number is called it is answered by recording as the Dunklin County Sheriffs’ Office.

Call the Dunklin County Sheriffs’ Office in Kennett if you have questions at 573 888 2424.