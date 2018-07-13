Two people arrested, allegedly involved in drug trafficking

Two people allegedly involved in drug trafficking were arrested yesterday.

44-year-old Tiron Mitchell is said to have owned, sold or delivered the drugs, while 43-year-old Jennifer Hartzog is said to have owned a controlled substances.

Deputies discovered the drugs in a motel in the city of Miner.

51 ounces of meth were found, as well as .5 grams of cocaine, .5 grams of marijuana, and 34 alprazolam pills.

Two plastic bags were found with Hartzog containing a controlled substance.

They’re in the Scott County Jail as they await formal charges.

Mitchell’s bond is set at $50,000.

Hartzog’s is $5,000.