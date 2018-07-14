Trading Post – July 14

Tree trimming – ph#:  573-979-0272

————-

Various drum equipment

Road case – $120

Buying: CB/shortwave radios – ph #: 573-334-6543

————-

Curio cabinet

Table with chairs

Lawn chairs – ph #: 513-5505

————-

42 in. Toro mower – ph #: 573-579-2746

————-

Firewood

Kitchen cabinets

Used brick – 15 cents each

Various lumber – ph #: 573-200-0611

————-

Springfield 9mm pistol – $425 – ph #: 987-7755

————-

20 channel audio mixer – $50 – ph #: 576-0030

————-

2017 Tahatsu outboard motor – $2,000

2011 Tahatsu outboard motor – $1,200 – ph #: 335-5079

————-

Truck tires

Buying: vintage pocket watches – ph #: 573-270-0490

————-

Audio generator- ph #: 334-2055

————-

Exercise slant board – $15

Hearing assistance telephone – $12 – ph #: 450-1862

————-

Buying: deck for Cub Cadet mower – ph #: 573-587-1341

————-

Buying: 10 ft. aluminum step ladder – ph #: 618-521-4515

————-

2000 Ford Ranger – $2,500 – ph #: 573-238-5755

————-

1971 Honda CT-70 – $500 – ph #: 382-0096

————-

Buying: Cricket vinyl cutter – ph #: 573-620-5351

————-

Yard sale – 2525 Hwy 177 – July 20 & 21 – ph #: 450-5401

————-

2002 GMC pickup – 4wd – $5,500

1976 Chevy pickup – $800 – ph #: 573-837-3429

Related Posts