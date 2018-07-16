Early morning storms cause alarm for local fire department

Two alerts were out yesterday during the lightning storms that went around the region.

An automatic fire alarm was activated at M Kay Supply in Benton on 6626 State HWY 77.

The city’s fire department responded to the scene early that morning.

In a matter of roughly 20 minutes, the situation was contained and it was declared a false alarm.

A Cape County house was called in as struck by lightning.

The crews responded to the 100 block of black willow lane, where the caller reported the smell of something burning.

It happened yesterday, and crews were using 1st alarm protocol.

Gordonville, Jackson, and Millersville teams responded.

In about thirty minutes, the situation was declared contained.