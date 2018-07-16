Foul play ruled out in death of mother and son in East Prairie

Foul play has been ruled out in the investigation into two deaths in East Prairie after police found the body of a man and woman last week.

An autopsy Friday determined that the woman had not been murdered. She was 80 years old, and her roughly 50-year-old son was found dead at her house with her.

He had died from a heart attack.

She was behind the home, having been outside for over a day’s time, and she wore a dog leash around her waist, which investigators say she might have used to pull herself up when working in the garden.

15 investigators worked on the case.