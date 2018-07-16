Governor Signs Rep. Holly Rehder’s Legislation to Require Instruction on Sexual Violence, Sexual Harassment and Consent

Governor Mike Parson has signed legislation supported by Representative Holly Rehder of the 148th district meant to require schools that offer sex education to include instruction on sexual violence, harassment and consent.

Rehder hopes the bill will teach students to recognize and understand the characteristics of abuse.

The provision was included in House Bill 1606, which was signed into law by Gov. Parson on Friday. The bill and Rehder’s language are now set to become law on Aug. 28.