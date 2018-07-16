Monday, July 16th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

In England, a Devon & Cornwall Police officer expressed his shock after seeing pictures of a car which had a bucket for a seat and required the motorist to use a pair of pliers to steer it.

Norfolk and Suffolk’s Road and Policing Firearms Operation Unit tweeted out a picture of the badly damaged car, which was also missing a bumper and headlights and had a flat tire.

The force posted an image of the car in the early hours of Friday morning, and wrote: “Yes, this was driven on a road and yes, he was sitting on a bucket and steering with a pair of mole grips.”

PC Jon Parker from Norfolk Police retweeted the post with the comment: “I think this is the most unroadworthy car I’ve ever seen. Ridiculous that it was driven on a public road in this condition.”

AND THEN THERE’S……

A Florida man was arrested after attacking a blind, mentally handicapped man dressed in a Minion costume who was standing on a popular boardwalk.

Daytona Beach Police said in news release that Jamie Roehm was costumed as a yellow, cylindrical Minion — a type of character in the children’s movie “Despicable Me” — and working outside Jungle George’s on Daytona Beach’s boardwalk doing a promotion for the store when he was approached by a group of people.

Cops said a man later identified as 25-year-old Ryan Nihart then came up behind Roehm, lifted him up, and “dropped him on the pavement.” The entire assault was caught on surveillance camera.

Despite Roehm’s costume being damaged, he suited up and was back on the job less than twenty-four hours later. Daytona Beach Police said that Nihart is facing charges of misdemeanor battery and destruction of property.

OR HOW ABOUT……

Arizona authorities say a 44-year-old uniformed security guard is accused of impersonating a police officer by trying to pull over an unmarked car that happened to contain two state troopers patrolling a Phoenix freeway.

The Department of Public Safety says Matthew Allen Disbro of Mesa was driving his personal black Dodge Charger on Wednesday when he activated law-enforcement-style emergency lights on his car to pull over the troopers’ yellow Ford Mustang.

According to the department, the troopers wouldn’t pull over. Disbro then drove alongside, yelled, and waved a hand at the troopers to get them to pull over before they activated their own vehicle’s police lights and pulled him over.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Cops busted a chronic subway surfer who was caught on video while riding on the outside of a C train last week. Officers went to the Bedford-Stuyvesant home of 22-year-old Isaiah Thompson on Tuesday and picked him up on charges of reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and creating a hazardous condition.

Cops said this is at least the fourth time that the dimwitted daredevil has been caught riding on the outside of a train. Thompson was busted in March, September, and November 2017 for subway surfing and faced similar charges each time.

New York City Transit President Andy Byford called Thompson out for his dangerous and potentially train-delaying actions. Byford said “This young man is lucky he ended up in police custody and not in a hospital or worse.”