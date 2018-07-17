Sikeston Department of Public Safety looking for man who robbed Dollar General

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is asking for your help finding a man who robbed a Dollar General store on South Kingshighway.

Police say that a man attacked the store clerk as he was opening up yesterday early in the morning.

A white male with a medium-to-heavy build, wearing a blue or purple shirt and blue jeans, jumped out from behind the ice machine at the entrance to the building as he prepared to unlock the door.

The clerk tried to keep the man out but he made his way through the door. The robber held out a handgun and then demanded money. It’s not certain how much money he got away with.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any info, please contact (573)471-4711 or your local law enforcement agency.