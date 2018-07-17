VINTAGE NOW!

Come one! Come All! Due to increasing popularity, we are excited to announce this year’s VintageNOW Show will take place at the SHOW ME CENTER in Cape Girardeau Saturday, Oct. 20th.

Step Right Up! The SHOW ME CENTER is the perfect venue for this year’s production, “THE BIG SHOW”, a magnificent vintage circus themed event. The evening will be a night of spectacular entertainment along with an empowering message of hope for those affected by domestic violence, as we continue to support our local Safe House for Women.

For more information about our show please visit our website at www.vintageNOW.org