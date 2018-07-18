Cape Girardeau drops charges against carGO
Cape Girardeau has decided to drop its charges against carGO, in which Cape Girardeau accused the food delivery service of violating liquor laws because of its lack of a license.
The Southeast Missourian reports they’ve dropped the municipal charge.
The city had been claiming the company needed a license to deliver alcohol, but cofounder James Stapleton had filed a motion to dismiss the case last month.
He said he wished city officials had been willing to discuss the issue directly instead of the lawsuit.