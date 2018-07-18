Man fleeing authorities in Perry County taken into custody

A man who led law enforcement on a car chase on I-55 has now been taken into custody.

27-year-old Cody Gustin had abandoned his car and fled the scene on foot. He was taken into custody yesterday afternoon.

Perry County Sheriff’s Deputies pursued him for state drug charges after he refused to stop for officers. He was thought to potentially be armed, but it turned out he was not.

He led officers down Highway T and N. He left his car on Perry County Road 819.

They pursued him in the area and found him close to Rocky Lane.