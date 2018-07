A shooting and killing in Carter County has led to the search for a suspect there.

44-year-old Jason Roberts is wanted in the death of a 34-year-old man, who was found shot dead inside an Elm Springs Rd. home yesterday at midnight.

He was wearing a black shirt and blue jean shorts.

Roberts is believed to be armed and dangerous, and you’re told not to approach him.

Instead, you’re told to call police immediately.