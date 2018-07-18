Van driver being sought in attempted kidnapping case

There’s a search for a van driver who might be responsible in an attempted kidnapping yesterday in Miner.

The black van pulled up on David Lane, and a man demanded a young girl who was on the street get in, as he swore at her.

She ran away to someone she knew, and after she returned home, she called police.

Police have been searching for the man since.

It was describe as possibly being a Mercury van.

The department has said they’ve been getting calls from residents about the incident, if you have information, call them at (573) 471-8568.