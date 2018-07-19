Burglary suspects in Steele taken into custody after car chase

Two burglary suspects who might have robbed a pharmacy in Steele were taken into custody yesterday.

29-year-old Quntaurus Harris of Memphis and 43-year-old Eric Jones of Osceola are accused of robbing Greene’s Pharmacy on West Main Street.

They allegedly broke into the building and stole pills, but it’s not clear how many.

Officers have said they arrived when the men were fleeing the scene, which soon turned into a car chase.

Pemiscot County and Dunklin County Deputies joined in the chase, which came to an end when the two men crashed north of Hornersville, near Highway Y and 164.

The two didn’t stop there though, fleeing on foot as they were pursued by a helicopter and search dogs.

Harris was taken to the Pemiscot County Jail, and Jones was taken at first to Dunklin County, but then to Pemiscot County.