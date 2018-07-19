Home under construction burglarized in Cape Girardeau County

The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office has now said that a burglary’s taken place at a home under construction.

It happened on July 10th in the rural part of the county, when someone took several light fixtures and crystal chandeliers.

They’re asking for your help to figure out who’s behind the crime.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 573-243-3551.

There’s a cash reward for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the burglars.