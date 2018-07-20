Former Greenville City Clerk charged by Attorney General for writing checks

A former Greenville city clerk has been charged with felony public corruption charges by the Missouri Attorney General.

Pamela Birmingham is accuse of writing herself more than $150,000 in checks from city bank accounts from 2014 to 2016.

An ongoing investigation from Auditor Nicole Galloway’s office also confirmed the misappropriation of funds.

Birmingham was also accused of falsifying city records, and she was arrested and released on bond yesterday.

Attorney General Josh Hawley’s Office’s “public corruption team” is prosecuting Birmingham and filed the felony criminal charges in Wayne County Circuit Court.