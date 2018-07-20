Man wanted for Sikeston robbery arrested

A man wanted in a Sikeston robbery was on the loose, and thought to be armed and dangerous, but has since been arrested.

39-year-old Joshua Thomas Kerr is accused of robbing Dollar General on South Kingshighway Monday.

He was said to have struggled with the clerk, who was opening the store, and made his way inside.

He reportedly then brandished a gun and robbed the clerk.

Kerr is charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, burglary, and stealing, and his bond has not been set.