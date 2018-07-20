Poplar Bluff detective shot during arrest attempt

A Poplar Bluff detective was shot yesterday when trying to make an arrest.

It happened on Kinzer street at an apartment building, when Detective Corey Mitchell was shot in the arm during a flurry of gunfire.

The suspect, 28-year-old James Odell Johnson, allegedly tried to prevent officers from entering, and managed to remain secluded for an hour and a half.

Another officer was shot in his bulletproof vest and was not hurt.

Crews were serving an arrest warrant against Johnson, and eventually managed to bring him and his girlfriend outside.

Johnson was wanted on federal gun charges.