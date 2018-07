A woman in Ste. Genevieve County was killed in a crash on I-55 on Wednesday.

21-year old Bethany Day of Festus was killed when the driver, 22-year-old Bradley Hovis, overcorrected and drove off the interstate.

They hit a rock bluff and flipped.

Hovis was taken to St. Louis to be hospitalized. He received minor injuries.

Neither Day nor Hovis were wearing seat belts, and the vehicle was damaged beyond repair.

It happened on Mile Marker 162.