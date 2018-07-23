2018 Grace Reliant Heartland Idol Semi Finalists!
CONGRATULATIONS to the 2018 Grace Reliant Heartland Idol Semi Finalists! They’re still in the running to compete for the title, $1000 and a professional recording session to the Brothers Walker!
Special Thanks to Randy Palen Karaoke & Sound for providing music and sound equipment at our upcoming events!
August 16th – Pulaski County Fair (Pulaski County, IL)
Pershard Owens
Leslea Walter
Carmen Kelley
Savannah Elfrink
Kayla McCulley
Tamika Green
Alicen Sander
Clayton Moser
Noah Orr
Heath Gage
August 23rd – Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park (Cape Girardeau, MO)
Kelly Cates
Caitlyn Krauss
Elizabeth Engram
Lisa Godfrey
Jaclyn Christian
Kendale Eads
Trevor Roberts
Amy Clover
Arianna Rushing
Alex Bell
September 1st – Benton Neighbor Days Festival (Benton, MO)
Brandi Gromer
Peighton Robinson
Sharandis Moore
Andre Dennis
Sara Miller
Carmeleta Elfrink
Laura Bauman
Jim Rampley
Isabel Legg
Aryn Spears