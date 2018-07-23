CONGRATULATIONS to the 2018 Grace Reliant Heartland Idol Semi Finalists! They’re still in the running to compete for the title, $1000 and a professional recording session to the Brothers Walker!

Special Thanks to Randy Palen Karaoke & Sound for providing music and sound equipment at our upcoming events!

August 16th – Pulaski County Fair (Pulaski County, IL)

Pershard Owens

Leslea Walter

Carmen Kelley

Savannah Elfrink

Kayla McCulley

Tamika Green

Alicen Sander

Clayton Moser

Noah Orr

Heath Gage

August 23rd – Dan Cotner Amphitheatre in Capaha Park (Cape Girardeau, MO)

Kelly Cates

Caitlyn Krauss

Elizabeth Engram

Lisa Godfrey

Jaclyn Christian

Kendale Eads

Trevor Roberts

Amy Clover

Arianna Rushing

Alex Bell

September 1st – Benton Neighbor Days Festival (Benton, MO)

Brandi Gromer

Peighton Robinson

Sharandis Moore

Andre Dennis

Sara Miller

Carmeleta Elfrink

Laura Bauman

Jim Rampley

Isabel Legg

Aryn Spears