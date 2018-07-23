Charges filed against man who shot two detectives in Poplar Bluff

Charges have been filed against a Poplar Bluff man allegedly responsible for shooting a detective last week when officers were trying to arrest him on 624 Kinzer Street.

28-year-old James Odell Johnson Jr. has been charged with first degree assault, armed criminal action, and resisting arrest.

He was wanted on a warrant for violating the terms of his supervised release.

Detective Corey Mitchell was hit by one in a flurry of gunshots supposedly from Johnson. He’s been accused of trying to seriously injure Mitchell.

Johnson managed to hide himself away within his apartment for about an hour and a half before crews managed to arrest him.

Johnson also shot a U.S. Marshal Task Force officer in his bullet proof vest.

Mitchell has been taken to a Poplar Bluff hospital for treatment, while Johnson is in the Butler County jail, being held on a $1 million cash bond.