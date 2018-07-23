Farmington police warn residents to lock cars after guns, other items taken from vehicles

Farmington police are telling residents that they should be on the lookout and lock up their vehicle after someone has stolen multiple items out of them.

Handguns were taken from vehicles left unlocked during the night.

The vehicles were often left in the victims’ driveways.

Owners are especially urged to not leave their possessions in plain sight.

If you see know anything about the crime, or if you see possible criminal activity, you’re asked to call 911 or the Farmington Police Department at 573-756-6686.