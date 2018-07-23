Marble Hill officers respond to group of six causing disturbance, possessing drugs

A group of six people disrupting the neighborhood had officers out in Marble Hill.

Law enforcement responded to Ellen Street after reports came in that someone was knocking on windows.

Officers were on foot and patrolling the area. A man was chasing another man with a cane, but the runner was caught and the other man was caught.

Four juveniles, between 15 and 16, were with the two men running.

They were discovered to have illegal drugs and were violating curfew; they were released to their parents.

Marble Hill resident Gavin Ledell as discovered to have marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

He was released on summons.

The cane wielding man was caught by police. No word on what their current status is.