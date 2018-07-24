Miner police search for attempted abductor driving van

Police in Miner have been searching for a man who attempted to abduct a young girl.

New camera footage of the attempt has allowed officers to get a better look at the suspect in the crime that happened last Tuesday.

The man is described as being a heavy man, wearing suspenders and a blue shirt. He was also driving a black Mercury van.

At the time, he had been driving down David Lane and attempted to pick up the young girl who was running down the street.

If you have any information, please call police at (573) 471-8568.