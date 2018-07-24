Multiple power lines torn down in Benton by truck pulling mobile home; numerous customers without power last night

Multiple powerlines were down in Benton yesterday and Highway 77 had to be closed from Highway 61 to Chester Street.

This all came after a mobile home being pulled by a truck ended up tearing down three poles.

Sheriff’s Deputies were on scene, and Ameren was called to the scene.

It happened shortly before 5 o’clock yesterday evening.

At first, up to 600 customers were left without power, but by 6 o’clock, under 200 customers were left without power.

Reports were made at roughly 8:30 that night that everything had been cleaned up, but Highway 77 remained closed.