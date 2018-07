Senator Roy Blunt was in Ste. Genevieve yesterday.

Blunt held a roundtable in the city alongside Alaska senator Lisa Murkowski at 8 that morning.

While there, Blunt expressed his support for Ste. Genevieve’s recent designation as a National Historic Park.

He said it helps visitors to appreciate Missouri’s role in westward expansion.

He toured the Amoureaux House and Bequette Ribault House there.