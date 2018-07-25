Both U.S. Senators from Missouri respond to duck boat tragedy

Missouri’s two U.S. Senators spoke on the chamber floor Tuesday morning, where they discussed last Thursday’s Duck Boat tragedy and outlined steps moving forward. Republican Senator Roy Blunt said the National Transportation Safety Board will be asking the same questions it did after a similar accident that took place almost 20 years in Arkansas.

Democrat Claire McCaskill said she plans to introduce a measure to address design flaws in the vehicles that have been identified by the National Transportation Safety Board – NTSB.

17 of 31 passengers died when a Ride the Ducks boat sank during hurricane level winds on Table Rock Lake near Branson last Thursday. 13 out of 21 aboard were killed in Duck Boat mishap on a lake near Hot Springs, Arkansas in 1999.