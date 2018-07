A two-vehicle crash took the life of one man Saturday in East Prairie on Route B one mile south of Dogwood.

It was a head on collision at 8:30 that morning between 45-year-old Jeffery Smith’s Chevy Silverado and 21 year old Daniel Stucker’s tractor trailer.

Smith crossed the center line.

Smith of East Prairie was killed in the crash and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt.