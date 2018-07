Portageville officers are looking into the case of an assault that happened Monday.

It’s said to have taken place on the 900 block of West State Highway 162.

They’re asking for your help in identifying the person responsible.

If you have surveillance cameras and live on St. Anthony and Robin Lane, they’d like you to help by providing possible footage of the assault.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call (573) 379-5500.