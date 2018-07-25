Upcoming event to provide information on Stoddard County jail improvement measures on August ballot

An upcoming event will highlight and effort in Stoddard County to improve the functions of the jail there.

They’ll be meeting with community members at the Dexter Nutrition Center today at noon, and then tomorrow at the Advance First Assembly of God Church at 6:30 in the evening.

They’ll be discussing measures that you’ll be able to decide on in the Primary Election day.

Proposition one addresses providing funds for the jail operations, and Proposition Two will improve the jail and expand it.

It’s been said that 83 inmates are being housed in the jail intended to hold 28. Sheriff Carl Hefner has said he is understaffed with deputies, and, with the four he has now, needs about twice as many.

Both propositions are a half-cent sales tax.