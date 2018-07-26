Efforts to shut down Duck Boats after Branson tragedy keep mounting

Outrage from the Duck Boat mishap on Table Rock Lake near Branson continues to mount. Attorney Duffy is with a Philadelphia law firm that has represented victims in previous duck boat accidents. He says the Duck Boats operators are responsible for the latest tragedy because they refused to address safety concerns after an Arkansas mishap left 13 dead.

The largest death toll from a Duck Boat accident occurred last Thursday when 17 passengers died when a vessel sank on Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri.