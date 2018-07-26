Former treasurer for animal rescue shelter accused of embezzling $120,000

A former treasurer for the non-profit Mac’s Mission is accused of embezzling $120,000, and law enforcement wants your help finding her.

40-year-old Elizabeth J. Hann once served at the state licensed rescue group that helps animals with special needs.

Hann’s been charged with 2 felony counts of stealing, and there’s a warrant out for her arrest.

The theft is alleged to have happened between November of 2016 and September of 2017, and she’s said to have made 89 unauthorized withdrawals.

Police are still looking for her, and if you know where she is, you’re asked to call 573-335-6621.