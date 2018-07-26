Thursday, July 26th, 2018

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

Nicholas Lardieri, 31, was arrested in Pennsylvania for drunk driving a Go-kart.

Police in Carlisle, PA observed the kart driving erratically and stopped Lardieri, who exhibited signs of being under the influence of alcohol.

Lardieri was also found to be in possession of marijuana and was taken into custody at the scene.

In addition to DUI, Lardieri is charged with driving under suspended license DUI-related, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and other traffic offenses.

AND THEN THERE’S……

Iowa defensive lineman Brady Reiff was arrested for public intoxication Saturday and didn’t even cause the police officers to do much work in the process.

The football player reportedly approached a University of Iowa police car and attempted to get in before asking the officers for a ride home. The police report states that Reiff believed the car was an Uber.

A breathalyzer test showed Reiff had a blood alcohol content of 0.204. Head coach Kirk Ferentz already announced Reiff will be suspended for the team’s season opener against Northern Illinois.

OR HOW ABOUT……

According to state records, after getting busted for offering an undercover cop a happy ending, Florida masseuse Mi Suk Suk Bae is in jeopardy of losing her massage therapist’s license.

61-year-old Bae was arrested in December after she “agreed to masturbate” an undercover Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office investigator. She was then charged with offering to engage in prostitution.

Bae subsequently entered a no contest plea to a reduced charge of breach of peace. She was ordered to pay about $300 in fines and court fees. In light of Bae’s plea, the state’s Board of Massage Therapy this month filed an administrative complaint seeking to sanction the masseuse.

The complaint notes that massage therapists “are required to maintain patient boundaries and cannot engage in sexual activity with their patients.” Bae faces a permanent revocation or suspension of her massage license, a “restriction of practice,” or lesser penalties.

OKAY, ONE MORE……

Police in Ohio say two men on a motorcycle, with the passenger holding a large, boxed fish tank, have been arrested after an officer passed them while responding to a pet store’s report of a stolen aquarium.

The Niles police Facebook page says the passenger jumped off, breaking the aquarium, when the officer turned to follow the motorcycle. Another officer found the bike at another location and a “nervous-looking” man pruning a tree with his bare hands behind a home. He was identified as the bike’s operator.

Niles Municipal Court officials say 52-year-old Mitchell Adkins and 46-year-old Christopher Binion have pleaded not guilty to theft charges. Binion also pleaded not guilty to traffic charges.