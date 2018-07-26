Two people killed in head-on collision in Perry County named by police

Two people who died in a head-on collision with a semi-truck Tuesday have been identified.

Chester residents 17-year-old Kara Knop and 90-year-old Georgia Lindenberg were killed in Perry County at 3 that afternoon.

Knop was driving the vehicle when she was driving northbound on Highway 51 when she crossed the centerline and entered into the path of the tractor trailer.

Knopp was pronounced dead at the scene and Lindenberg was hospitalized, where she was later pronounced dead.

The 26-year-old driver of the semi had minor injuries.