Warning for Union County residents; men claiming to sell meat wanted in armed robbery

There’s a warning out for Union County or El Dorado residents.

The Sheriff’s Office is warning you to be on the lookout for men in a red, black, or white pickup truck trying to sell meat or steaks out of their freezer.

The subjects are wanted for an armed burglary in the area.

Officers say they’ve been going house to house trying to make sales.

You’re warned not to let them inside your home.

If you see them or have any information, call the Union County Sheriff’s office at 870-864-1990.