Diagnostic Radiologic Technology program of Southeast Missouri Hospital College scores 100 percent

The Diagnostic Radiologic Technology program sponsored by the Southeast Missouri Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences Missouri in Cape Girardeau has scored a 100 percent pass rate for first time test takers on the national certification examination offered by the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists.

The national average pass rate for this examination by first time test takers was 89.3 percent, significantly lower than the College’s 100 percent pass rate, illustrating the effectiveness of the preparation of CONHS’s graduates when measured against their peers nationwide.

. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, overall employment of radiologic and MRI technologists is projected to grow 13 percent from 2016 to 2026, faster than the average for all occupations. As the population grows older, there will be an increase in medical conditions that require imaging as a tool for making diagnoses.