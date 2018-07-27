Phone scammers call area natives claiming to be Ameren Missouri

Scammers are hitting the area, claiming to be representatives of Ameren Missouri.

The companies have been calling local individuals and demanding immediate payment, all while threatening you with being disconnect.

Ameren has said that the criminals may be able to replicate their caller ID.

They want you to know you’ll get two calls before they cut off your service, and they won’t ask you to pay over the phone.

Don’t give out personal or account information.

You can also go to AmerenMissouri.com at any time to view your bill.