President Donald Trump Visits US Steel in Granite City

A large American flag and a sign that read “Protect American workers” were the backdrop for President Donald Trump’s address to hundreds of steelworkers at US Steel’s Granite City Works yesterday (Thursday). Hundreds of community members lined Granite City streets to praise the president, crediting him for bringing the idled plant back into operation as a result of his tariffs. Granite City resident Ashley Duncan was among the supporters:

Meantime, dozens of protesters also gathered to voice concerns and to criticize President Trump’s policies. Kelly Gardner of Granite City doesn’t believe the steel mill will stay open:

About 50 demonstrators who oppose the president’s policies gathered in a park, a few blocks from the mill.