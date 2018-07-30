Crews respond to vehicle who ran off I-55 into water in Cape Girardeau

Yesterday around noon crews had to respond to the site of a car that had run into water off of I-55 in Cape Girardeau.

The vehicle had been headed north but had ended up in about three feet of water. The driver was unconscious and injured.

Units were called to the scene shortly before noon yesterday for a water rescue.

One of the people ended up out of the vehicle and was laying in the water.

Officers believed the individuals had been in the water for a while, and suspected they may have trauma or hypothermia.

Fire and rescue units were called into service.

No word on the condition of the victims this morning.