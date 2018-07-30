Driver killed Pope County crash Friday night

One person was killed in a Pope County crash Friday night.

It happened at 9:40 when 28-year-old Weston Adams of Golconda was driving his Polaris Ranger on Glen Dale Road with a 22-year-old passenger in the car.

They ran off the shoulder of the road, drove through a ditch, and hit a tree.

The driver had to be airlifted to a nearby hospital, while the passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seatbelts weren’t used; the victim’s name was not released as family members were being notified.