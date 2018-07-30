Man charged in June boating crash that killed one, left five injured

A man’s been charged with being intoxicated and causing a boat crash that took the life of one person in the beginning of June.

27-year-old Braden Bollinger is being held on $100,000 bond for intoxicated boating and causing the death of another, and causing both serious and general injury.

It happened north of Poplar Bluff on the Black River June 3rd.

The collision killed a 16-year-old and left five people seriously hurt after they hit another vessel head-on. People in both boats were thrown out.

They had been headed downstream at the time.