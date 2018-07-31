Attorney General files lawsuit against the Offsets

A lawsuit has officially been filed by Attorney General Josh Hawley against the former quarry and popular swimming spot “the Offsets” in Madison County, near Fredericktown.

Two people have died in the spot in the Mine La Motte since the beginning of July, and at least seven others have happened in years past.

Swimmers frequently have dived off the 40-foot-high bluffs, which can lead to injury or death.

Hawley’s lawsuit accuses the Offsets of being a risk to public safety.

The lawsuit says the owners have not taken the appropriate steps to prevent the danger, they haven’t posted warnings, and have not supplied safety gear at the location of the Offsets.