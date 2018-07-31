MO candidate receives death threats for gun device giveaway

Missouri Republican U.S. Senate candidate Austin Petersen says he’s received several death threats since announcing a giveaway of a machine that makes unserialized guns. During a podcast on Joplin, Petersen says the threats made on social media include hoping he gets shot in the face and his head blown off.

Petersen’s campaign has not contacted law enforcement to investigate the threats. He is among a crowded field of 11 Republican candidates in next Tuesday’s Missouri primary election hoping to unseat Democratic incumbent Claire McCaskill in November.