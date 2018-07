An arson suspect is wanted by police in Kennett for that person’s attempt to start a fire.

Officers arrived at the 100 Block of West Harrison Street after 5:30 Sunday morning.

They put out the flame and uncovered a substance someone was using to try and set the home on fire.

They don’t have any suspects identified at this time as the investigation into the crime continues.

If you have any information, please call Kennett Police at 573-888-4622.