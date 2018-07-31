Two men arrested for Charleston shootings

Two men were arrested Saturday for shootings in Charleston.

23-year-old Robert Bogan of Charleston and 23-year-old Darrion Carter of East Prairie were found by police to be firing at another man at the intersection of Main and Tom Brown Streets.

They both fled in a vehicle, but were caught and arrested nearby.

Around 30 shots were fired and many of them hit homes and vehicles nearby.

Three firearms were found, and now Bogan and Carter are being held in the Mississippi County Jail on assault, armed criminal actions, and unlawful weapon use charges.

Both suspects are being held on warrants with a $100,000 cash only bond.