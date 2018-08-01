Bollinger County man sentenced to more than 7 years in prison on drug-related charges

A Bollinger County man will be spending over 7 years in prison after his conviction on drug charges.

27-year-old Clinton Jay Reynolds of Marble Hill will also serve 4 years in supervised release and pay $200 in a special assessment.

Reynolds pled guilty to the charges of Possession of 50 Grams or More of Meth with Intent to Distribute and Possession of Firearms by a Felon during his trial.

Marble Hill police found 62 grams of meth and eight guns in his home when acting on a search warrant.

His former convictions include possessing a controlled substance, burglary, theft, and resisting arrest.