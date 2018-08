A tractor-trailer wreck north of Poplar Bluff yesterday had an off-ramp closed on Highway 60/67.

50-year-old Ronald Stewart from the city Dumas in Arkansas has been arrested after he allegedly fled the scene, which is a felony.

The crash happened in the afternoon, and there’s no word of any injuries.

Stewart was later found at a motel.

The semi had be stood up and towed away. Once that was finished, the off-ramp reopened.